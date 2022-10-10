Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.38. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.00 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 45.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

