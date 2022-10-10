Alpine F1 Team Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $23.83 Million (ALPINE)

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a total market cap of $38.64 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpine F1 Team Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00017681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Profile

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,360,000 tokens. The official website for Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alpinef1team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpine F1 Team Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpine F1 Team Fan Token (ALPINE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpine F1 Team Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 11,360,000 in circulation. The last known price of Alpine F1 Team Fan Token is 3.52625347 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,046,451.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/fan-token/team-profile/alpine.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpine F1 Team Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpine F1 Team Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpine F1 Team Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

