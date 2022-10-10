Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 19,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,913 call options.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. 139,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 339,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 161.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.