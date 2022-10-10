Ambrosus 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.25 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,492,661,047 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus's ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services."

