American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

American Express stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,153. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

