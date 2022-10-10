American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $65.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in American International Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American International Group by 10,852.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 111,025 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in American International Group by 40.8% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 87,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American International Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.