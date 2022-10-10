Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $230.81. 30,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,134. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average is $243.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

