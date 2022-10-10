Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 88,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.04. The stock had a trading volume of 99,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

