Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,418,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,412 shares of company stock valued at $989,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.