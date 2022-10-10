Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $796,582.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ampleforth has a current supply of 46,143,293.05634706 with 46,031,112.88317652 in circulation. The last known price of Ampleforth is 1.14237178 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $499,768.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ampleforth.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.