Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $172.04

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.