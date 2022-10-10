Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $172.04

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %
GPN stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 623.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.
Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
