Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $239.14

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.14.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $200.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

