Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $22.08

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

