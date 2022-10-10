Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT at $33.39

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.39.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

