Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $156.33

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.30 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
