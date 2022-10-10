Analysts Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target at $156.33

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.30 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

