Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.07 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Anchor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $28.07 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 tokens. The official message board for Anchor Protocol is medium.com/anchor-protocol. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Anchor Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Anchor Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 350,381,852.323076 in circulation. The last known price of Anchor Protocol is 0.08842867 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $7,027,182.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.anchorprotocol.com.”

