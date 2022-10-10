Angle Protocol Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (AGEUR)

Angle Protocol (AGEUR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Angle Protocol has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $2.54 million worth of Angle Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Angle Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Angle Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Angle Protocol Token Profile

Angle Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2021. Angle Protocol’s total supply is 39,110,562 tokens. Angle Protocol’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Angle Protocol’s official website is angle.money. The official message board for Angle Protocol is blog.angle.money.

Buying and Selling Angle Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle Protocol (AGEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Angle Protocol is 0.97477365 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $723,072.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://angle.money.”

