Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT Lowered to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

