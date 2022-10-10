Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €78.00 to €74.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 27368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

