Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,368.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.73.

