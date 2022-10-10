Anson Capital Inc. Invests $127,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $480.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.