Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,172.29.

Antofagasta Trading Down 5.2 %

ANFGF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

