ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $440.41 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $440.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00026930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 306,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of ApeCoin is 5.24925284 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $89,216,757.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apecoin.com/.”

