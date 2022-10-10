Apexium Financial LP Acquires 35,891 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 835.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

