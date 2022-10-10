Apexium Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,185 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,725,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 62,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

