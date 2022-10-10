Apexium Financial LP Has $653,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.18. 39,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.22 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

