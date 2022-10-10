Apexium Financial LP Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 4,470,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,809,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

