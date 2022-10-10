Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 7,332 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. 26,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

