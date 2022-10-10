Apexium Financial LP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.10. 1,586,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.