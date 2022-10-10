Appleton Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,854 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. 32,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

