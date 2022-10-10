Appleton Group LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Appleton Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises approximately 1.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

HQY traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $66.60. 12,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

