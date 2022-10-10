Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Acushnet comprises 2.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after buying an additional 237,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

