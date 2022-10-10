Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.5 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 769,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,631. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

