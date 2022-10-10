Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,534. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

