Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 2.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

