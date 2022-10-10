Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $143.21

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $143.21, but opened at $146.36. Arch Resources shares last traded at $145.72, with a volume of 1,756 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.