Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.97. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arconic by 805.9% during the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 992,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

