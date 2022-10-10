Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $552,521.60 and $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ares Protocol Token Profile

Ares Protocol’s genesis date was August 19th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 tokens. The official website for Ares Protocol is aresprotocol.io. The official message board for Ares Protocol is aresprotocollab.medium.com. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/aresprotocollabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @aresprotocollab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares Protocol (ARES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ares Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 231,179,221.78937343 in circulation. The last known price of Ares Protocol is 0.00237662 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,608.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aresprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

