Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Up 3.1%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.15. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Argo Group International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -35.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,057,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

