Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 11.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

