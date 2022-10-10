Asia Coin Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ASIA)

Asia Coin (ASIA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Asia Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asia Coin has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $23,627.00 worth of Asia Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asia Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Asia Coin Profile

Asia Coin’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Asia Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,100,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Asia Coin is https://reddit.com/r/asiaxdotlive/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Asia Coin is www.asiax.live. The official message board for Asia Coin is asiax.medium.com. Asia Coin’s official Twitter account is @asiandollar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asia Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin (ASIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Coin is 0.09207844 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $15,707.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asiax.live.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asia Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asia Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

