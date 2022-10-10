AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £108.35 ($130.92).
AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,862 ($119.16) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.81 billion and a PE ratio of -170.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £105.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 12 month high of £115.40 ($139.44).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
