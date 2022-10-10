Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.62

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 19267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AY. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

