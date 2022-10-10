Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 34,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

