AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $38.35 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

