AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,270 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

