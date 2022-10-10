Auctus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Auctus has a total market cap of $96,958.30 and approximately $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

AUC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is https://reddit.com/r/auctusproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @auctusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auctus (AUC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Auctus has a current supply of 65,829,630.62007512 with 57,109,580.4042059 in circulation. The last known price of Auctus is 0.00167953 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $70.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://auctus.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

