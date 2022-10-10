Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/22/2022 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/21/2022 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,593. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

