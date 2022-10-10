Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

