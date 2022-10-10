Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.64 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

